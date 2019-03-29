Related Program: 
The State of Things

Light Rail Is Dead, Now What?

By & 1 minute ago

"Conceptual only, subject to change without notice," reads the apt stamp on a rendering of the now dead Durham Orange Light Rail project.
Credit Courtesy GoTriangle

The plan to establish a Durham-Orange Light Rail line is over. The GoTriangle board of trustees voted Wednesday to discontinue planning for the 18-mile line that would have connected the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and UNC Hospitals with Duke University and Duke Hospital and end at North Carolina Central University. 

The project has been in the works for decades and was slated to be an economic boon for the Triangle. A number of significant obstacles emerged during the planning process, including Duke University’s recent refusal to sign cooperative agreements needed to secure federal funding for the project.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with reporter Tammy Grubb of The Herald-Sun; Durham Mayor and GoTriangle Board Member Steve Schewel; Communications Co-Chair with Partnership for a Healthy Durham Kevin Primus; and Brookings Institution Metropolitan Policy Program Fellow Adie Tomer.

Tags: 
GoTriangle
Durham-Orange Light Rail Transit
Light Rail
The State of Things

Related Content

Duke Cites Electromagnetic Concerns Along Light Rail Route

By Mar 7, 2019
Light rail transit with Amtrak visualization of area near Durham Station Transportation Center.
Go Triangle

Duke University refused to sign a cooperative agreement on the Durham-Orange light rail plan last week. School officials said they were concerned the project could disrupt sensitive medical equipment along the planned route near Duke Hospital.

GoTriangle Ends Light Rail Project

By Mar 27, 2019
An artist's rendering of a light rail stop.
GoTriangle / Triangle Transit

The Durham Orange Light Rail project ground to a halt today as the GoTriangle board of trustees voted to discontinue planning for the 18-mile line from Chapel Hill to Durham.