Light Rail Is Dead, Now What?

The plan to establish a Durham-Orange Light Rail line is over. The GoTriangle board of trustees voted Wednesday to discontinue planning for the 18-mile line that would have connected the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and UNC Hospitals with Duke University and Duke Hospital and end at North Carolina Central University.

The project has been in the works for decades and was slated to be an economic boon for the Triangle. A number of significant obstacles emerged during the planning process, including Duke University’s recent refusal to sign cooperative agreements needed to secure federal funding for the project.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with reporter Tammy Grubb of The Herald-Sun; Durham Mayor and GoTriangle Board Member Steve Schewel; Communications Co-Chair with Partnership for a Healthy Durham Kevin Primus; and Brookings Institution Metropolitan Policy Program Fellow Adie Tomer.