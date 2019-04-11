Lemur Center Welcomes First Birth Of Year

By 2 minutes ago

Marie, the Coquerel's sifaka born at Duke Lemur Center.
Credit Duke Lemur Center

The Duke Lemur Center welcomed its first birth of 2019.

Named Marie, the infant is a critically endangered Coquerel's sifaka and is important to the center because she will help protect the species from extinction, said Greg Dye, the new executive director of the Duke Lemur Center.

In Madagascar, Coquerel's sifakas are threatened by habitat loss and hunting. As a group, lemurs are the most endangered mammals on Earth, with 95 percent of species at high risk of extinction. Coquerel's sifakas were uplisted from endangered to critically endangered in 2018 by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Maria was born on Feb. 23 and the center announced her birth Thursday. She is the granddaughter of Jovian, star of the Kratt brothers' beloved PBS children's show "Zoboomafoo."

Her parents are Gertrude, a first-time mother, and Remus, who had only recently been paired together, according to the center.

Dr. Cathy Williams, the DLC's director of Animal Care and Welfare, said she hadn't intended for them to breed quite yet. "Gertrude and Remus got along very well indeed!" says Williams. "Marie was the unexpected but very welcome result."

Marie, the Coquerel's sifaka born at Duke Lemur Center.
Credit Duke Lemur Center

Marie weighed 108 grams at birth, slightly heavier than a deck of playing cards. Although she failed to gain weight during her first few days of life, by March 2 she began to improve, nursing well, maintaining weight, looking bright and alert, and clinging tightly to Gertrude's abdomen.

"Any first-time mom or dad knows how stressful figuring out how to be a good parent can be," said Dye. "To see these two first-time parents be so successful is a huge tribute to them and to the DLC's amazing staff."

Tags: 
Duke Lemur Center

Related Content

How Lemurs May Hold The Key To Healthy Aging And Even More Space Travel

By & Dec 19, 2018
A young lemur coyly looking out from behind a tree branch at the Duke Lemur Center.
Courtesy of Duke Lemur Center

Lemurs sit near the base of the primate evolutionary tree. As distant cousins to homosapiens, their behavior, health and evolution may have significant implications for humans. At the Duke Lemur Center in Durham, researchers are actively studying how the curious hibernation pattern of the fat-tailed dwarf lemur may have applications for coma patients and could also help humans better prepare for deep space travel. 

Lemurs In Danger: Why The Wide-Eyed Primate Is Under Threat

By & Aug 7, 2018
Courtesy of Cathy Williams / Duke Lemur Center

The vast majority of lemur species are under threat, according to a new review from a group of international conservationists. The group convened by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature found that of 111 known species and subspecies of lemur, 105 of them, or 95 percent, face a high risk of extinction. 