The State of Things

Kai Lightner Climbs For The Next Generation

  • Lightner and his mom.
    Professional rock climber Kai Lightner has won 12 national championship titles and five youth world championship medals...all by the age of 20. He started climbing at age 6 in Fayetteville.
The climbing started with baby gates and wooden balconies. As a kid, professional rock climber Kai Lightner had a lot of energy and a love for scrambling up anything he could find. 

While shimmying his way up a flagpole at age 6, a woman approached Lightner’s mother, Constance, with the name of a local climbing gym in Fayetteville. They visited the gym, and Lightner got hooked. Now, as a 20-year-old, Lightner holds 12 national championship titles and five medals from youth world championships.

The sport has brought him to six of the seven continents. His journey as a climber has also shaped some of his more difficult life experiences. Lightner struggled with body image and faced instances of racism as a Black person in a white-dominated sport. As a rising junior at Babson College in Massachusetts, Lightner is an aspiring entrepreneur looking to lower the barriers for minority athletes seeking to enter the sport...all while making plenty of TikTok videos.

Host Anita Rao talks with Lightner about competing, training and overcoming fear as a professional climber. 

