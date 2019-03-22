Just what is Apple going to unveil Monday?

On Monday, Apple is holding a special event tagged with the line "It's showtime!" That's led to wide speculation the company will finally reveal its streaming service. But it may not be the Apple-takes-on-Netflix battle some were hoping for. Marketplace’s Jed Kim talked with Brian Wieser, who leads business intelligence for advertising firm GroupM. He says if you were paying attention to Apple's reported budget for original content, around $1 billion, you could've guessed its latest play isn't becoming a giant entertainment studio.

