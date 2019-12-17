It's Official! Charlotte Gets Major League Soccer

Charlotte has officially scored a Major League Soccer franchise.



MLS Commissioner Don Garber made the announcement Tuesday morning in a ceremony at the Mint Museum uptown. The Charlotte franchise will be the league's 30th, and the team will start playing as early as 2021 at Bank of America Stadium.

"This is a historic day for Major League Soccer," Garber said. "It's a historic day for the sport of soccer in North America, and it really is a historic day for the Queen City."

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper will own the team. He and Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles joined Garber for the announcement.

Charlotte City Council tentatively approved incentives – including $110 million in tourism tax dollars to renovate the stadium for soccer – in closed session but has yet to formally vote. According to documents released by the city last week, the city also told MLS that the team can be headquartered at the old Eastland Mall site off Central Avenue.

Tepper has been pushing for an MLS team for Charlotte since he became the majority owner of the Carolina Panthers in 2018, and talks have been ongoing for months. On Dec. 5, Tepper made a formal presentation to the League.

According to The Associated Press, the price of an MLS expansion team is likely to be upwards of $300 million.

"We're going to have one big party all season long for soccer in Charlotte," Tepper said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.



