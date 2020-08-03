Isaias Expected To Reach Hurricane Strength As It Nears NC Coast

Isaias was forecast to become a hurricane Monday as it neared landfall in the Carolinas after bands of heavy rain from the tropical storm lashed Florida's east coast.

A state of emergency is in effect for much of North Carolina as the tropical storm approaches.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning from South Santee River, South Carolina, to Surf City, North Carolina, in its 5 a.m. advisory. Tropical Storm Isaias had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and was expected to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane, with winds of 74 mph or more.

"We are forecasting it to become a hurricane before it reaches the coast this evening," senior hurricane specialist Daniel Brown said. "It's forecast to produce a dangerous storm surge, of 3 to 5 feet in portions of North and South Carolina."

Isaias weakened from a hurricane to a tropical storm Saturday but still hit Florida with heavy rain and flooding as state officials dealt with surging cases of the coronavirus. Both North and South Carolina are due for up to 6 inches of rain, storm surge and possible tornadoes Monday.

The brunt of the storm is expected to hit the piedmont and coastal plane late Monday and into Tuesday. Officials expect the storm will cause widespread power outages and downed trees across much of the eastern half of the state.

The State Department of Transportation’s ferry division will suspend emergency evacuation operations from Ocracoke Island after Monday’s 10:30 a.m. departure from Ocracoke to Hatteras. That will be the final ferry leaving Ocracoke until Tropical Storm Isaias passes.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is cautioning residents not to overlook the potential threats of Isaias.

“Over the weekend, the storm turned much more inland, which increases the threat of heavy rain, tornadoes and flash flooding in eastern North Carolina," Cooper said Sunday. "Right now, we expect the heaviest rain along the I-95 corridor, with as much 7 inches in some places.”

The National Hurricane Center said late Sunday afternoon that life-threatening storm surge is possible along the North Carolina coast from Cape Fear to Duck. Residents in those areas were urged to follow advice given by local emergency officials.

Officials also urged residents not to hesitate if local officials urged them to evacuate, despite concerns about COVID-19. Cooper said shelters will be available with screening for the virus. People who have symptoms will be directed to a sheltering option where they can more easily isolate or receive medical attention, Cooper said.

“Don’t let concerns about COVID-19 prevent your prompt evacuation," said Mike Sprayberry, the state's emergency management director.

WUNC's Celeste Gracia, Dave DeWitt, Mitchell Northam and the Associated Press contributed to this story.