Instagram launches in-app shopping tool with 20 retailers

The online marketplace just got a little more interesting. Instagram launched in-app purchase and payment services for 20 major brands, including Nike, Burberry and Uniqlo. Shoppers will now be able to click on Instagram posts featuring items they want and complete purchases, all while staying inside the app. The news raises questions about data privacy and how much more information shoppers will have to give up to Instagram and its parent company, Facebook.

