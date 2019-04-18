Industry, protestors come closer together on climate-change goals

From the BBC World Service… It's not often we hear about e-commerce behemoth retreating in any market it's entered. But today, Amazon is preparing to close its online store that connects local buyers and sellers. Then, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney launched a new initiative for 34 central banks to "green the financial system." It comes as a group called Extinction Rebellion takes to the streets of London to protest inaction on climate change. We speak to one of the participants and the BBC's environment analyst about how city officials all around the world are starting to put more serious focus on the issue.

