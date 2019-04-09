The IMF cuts global growth outlook to 3.3 percent

Brexit and the U.S.-China trade war are just a few of the items mentioned in the latest International Monetary Fund outlook on the world economy. The IMF projected global growth this year to be the lowest since the financial crisis. "One of our main downside risks remains an escalation in trade tensions," IMF chief economist, Gita Gopinath, told Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal. "We would like to see a resolution of Brexit, with an agreement. That's not a no-deal Brexit," Gopinath said. "I mean, these would be some of the important policy missteps to be avoided."

