Ask Me Another

If Rock Stars Weren't Rock Stars

By editor 1 hour ago
  • House musician Jonathan Coulton leads a music parody game alongside host Ophira Eisenberg on <em>Ask Me Another</em> at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York.
    Mike Katzif / NPR

Get out those guitars: It's music parody time in a word game where the names of famous musical acts are mashed up with regular-people occupations.

