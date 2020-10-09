Hurricanes' Justin Williams Retires As 3-Time Stanley Cup Champ

By 2 hours ago

Carolina Hurricanes forward Justin Williams is retiring after 19 NHL seasons.
Credit Carolina Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes forward Justin Williams is retiring after 19 NHL seasons and three Stanley Cup championships.

Williams announced his retirement in a statement Thursday after spending his final three seasons in a second stint with Carolina, where he won the Cup for the first time in 2006.

“Since I first broke into the league a day after my 19th birthday back in 2000, this game has brought me so much that I will never be able to repay it,” Williams said. “The countless experiences, relationships, lessons and hardships will remain with me forever as I move on to the next stage of my life.

“I’ve never once taken for granted the privilege it is to be able to play a game for a living, and that is probably why I was able to play it professionally for as long as I have.”

The 39-year-old Williams had 320 goals and 477 assists for 797 points in 1,264 games with the Hurricanes, Philadelphia Flyers, Los Angeles Kings and Washington Capitals. He helped the Kings with the Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014, winning the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoffs’ most valuable player for the 2014 title run.

Williams had seven goals and eight assists in nine career Game 7s, earning him the nickname “Mr. Game 7.” The 15 career points in Game 7s are the most by any player in NHL history, while Williams' teams went 8-1 in those games.

Most recently, Williams served as captain for the Hurricanes during the 2018-19 season, helping the franchise return to the playoffs for the first time since 2009. He stepped away from the sport last fall before ultimately deciding to re-sign with Carolina in January for a final playoff run.

The Hurricanes appeared in the postseason as the NHL returned following a pause due to the coronavirus pandemic. They swept the New York Rangers in a Stanley Cup qualifier series before falling to the Boston Bruins in a five-game first-round series, with Williams scoring a goal in Game 4 and playing his final game Aug. 19.

Tags: 
Sports
Carolina Hurricanes
Justin Williams
NHL

Related Content

UNC Men's Basketball Opens Play In Home-State Maui Invitational Against UNLV

By & Oct 8, 2020
UNC basketball Nassir Little Tar Heels
Mitchell Northam / WUNC

UNC-Chapel Hill’s men’s basketball team will play in the Maui Invitational this year without having to leave the state of North Carolina.

Due to concerns from the coronavirus, the annual college basketball tournament is moving to the mainland.

MLB Converts Appalachian League — Including Burlington Royals — Into College Summer Circuit

By & Sep 30, 2020
Burlington Royals MiLB
Courtesy of the Burlington Royals

Major League Baseball started the process of eliminating minor league affiliates Tuesday, with the Appalachian League converted to a college summer circuit for rising freshmen and sophomores.

NC Courage Are Poised To Win At Unprecedented NWSL Tournament In Utah

By Jun 24, 2020
Mitchell Northam / WUNC

Ally Watt is a newcomer to the North Carolina Courage, having been selected sixth overall in the National Women’s Soccer League’s college draft back in January. Her new teammates have years of experience flourishing at the professional level, as many have played in — and won — Olympics, World Cups and NWSL titles. 

But Watt has played on one rare stage that most other Courage players haven’t.