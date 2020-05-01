Related Program: All Things Considered How The Pandemic Might Affect The College Life Of High School Graduates, Continued By Elissa Nadworny • 5 hours ago Related Program: All Things Considered ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / Originally published on May 1, 2020 9:53 pm An NPR education reporter takes listener questions on how the pandemic is affecting graduation and college admissions for recent high school graduates, and what to expect next academic year. ShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.