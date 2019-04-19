How to make music out of the Mueller report redactions

About 11 percent of the 448-page Mueller report is redacted.

How do we know? Developers at The World and our partner company, PRX, counted every character.

No, really. (There are 1.2 million characters, if you're curious.)

Mueller report

Read more of our coverage:

What does the end of the Mueller investigation mean for US-Russian relations?

'Secrecy is subjective' when government censors redact documents

There are at least 17 Trump investigations and they're 'bigger and broader' than most realize

Factbox: Five things to look for in Mueller's Trump-Russia report

Timeline: Big moments in Mueller investigation of Russian meddling in 2016 US election

You can take a look at this Google spreadsheet, which shows the number of lines per page. They counted the number of characters per line and then estimated the number of characters in each redacted section.

So, page 20 is a doozy. A total 96% of that page is redacted. The only readable words are “graphics and IT” and some footnote material. Page 38 is entirely redacted, except for the page header and the page number.

Then, we went a little further. We sometimes sonify data to help listeners hear data on the radio. Using Python, you can convert a CSV file of data into a MIDI file. Once you have the MIDI file, you can use software such as Logic or Garage Band to make music.

So Ryan Cavis, a technical lead at PRX, had a little fun with the Mueller report redactions.

(Tip: There's a lot of redaction near the 30-second mark.)

“Thinking back to my techno band days, I was like, ‘I need a good lead on this,’” Cavis explains.

He chose an “eerie” sounding synth and set a beat. Each eighth-note is one page of the report.

The pitch varies based on the percentage of the page redacted. But volume also represents the amount of text on a page.

That means, for example, the nearly blank title page is 0% redacted but has very little content, so it’s one of the quietest notes in the composition.

And that’s how we turned the Mueller report redactions into a song.

You can look at the redaction percentages here or download the .midi file and make your own song out of the Mueller report.





From PRI's The World ©2019 PRI