The State of Things

How Does North Carolina Get Justice For Sexual Assault Survivors?

By & 6 minutes ago

The graphic for the four-part series on sexual assault convictions in North Carolina, 'Seeking Conviction.'
Credit Courtesy of Carolina Public Press

Fewer than a quarter of people charged with sexual assault in North Carolina from 2014-2018 were convicted of a sex-related crime. That is according to a new analysis from 11 news organizations in North Carolina, led by Carolina Public Press. The reporting also identifies big disparities in conviction rates from one county to the next.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Kate Martin and Jason deBruyn about the project, which culminated in the four-day investigative series “Seeking Conviction.” Martin is the lead investigative reporter at Carolina Public Press and deBruyn is WUNC’s data reporter.

They talk about why there might be disparities in sexual assault conviction rates across the state, why so many sexual assault charges are plead down to lesser crimes and what they heard from the experts.

The State of Things
Jason deBruyn
Kate Martin
Seeking Conviction Investigative Collaboration
Investigative Journalism
Sexual Assault

Analysis: NC Convicts Fewer Than 1 In 4 Sexual Assault Defendants

By & Seeking Conviction Investigative Collaboration Mar 18, 2019
Samantha White, of Cumberland County, survived a sexual assault as a teenager in Johnston County. She later testified against her attacker, her church pastor, resulting in his conviction and imprisonment.
Melissa Sue Gerrits / The Fayetteville Observer

Fewer than one in four defendants charged with sexual assault in North Carolina can expect to be convicted of that charge or a related reduced charge, and some parts of the state generate few if any sexual assault convictions, according to Carolina Public Press' analysis of state court data.

The picture is not universal. A few counties have conviction levels well above the state average.

Sexual Assault Suspects Face Little Prospect Of Conviction In Some Counties

By & Seeking Conviction Investigative Collaboration Mar 19, 2019
Leisa Young, animal assisted therapy consultant and service dog trainer for the Waynesville-based 30th Judicial District Domestic Violence-Sexual Assault Alliance, plays with Raya. The dogs help sexual assault survivors in southwestern North Carolina impr
Colby Rabon / Carolina Public Press

In 38 counties across North Carolina, zero defendants who were charged with sexual assault between Jan. 1, 2014, and June 30, 2018, were convicted of that charge or a reduced charge during that time window, according to analysis of statewide court data by Carolina Public Press.

Sexual Assault Cases Hinge On Evidence Gathered By Police, Nurses

By & Seeking Conviction Investigative Collaboration Mar 20, 2019
Sherry Shepard and Karen Palm are sexual assault nurse examiners at Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory. Here Shepard and Palm display all of the components in a N.C. State Crime Lab sexual assault evidence collection kit.
Robert C. Reed / Hickory Daily Record

Sometimes the right evidence can make or break a sexual assault case.

Even when that evidence exists forensically or through witness testimony, the right circumstances make a difference, as do solid work by police, rape crisis advocates, medical professionals and prosecutors.

Questions Of Consent Can Make NC Sexual Assault Cases Tough To Prosecute

By & Seeking Conviction Investigative Collaboration 9 hours ago
Donyetta Gilmer, a sexual assault and domestic violence advocate with Shelter Home, consoles a sexual assault survivor during counseling. Shelter Home is based in Lenoir, in Caldwell County.
Robert C. Reed / Hickory Daily Record

Even if a rape case makes it to trial, it can still be tough to convince juries — especially if the perpetrator says it wasn't a crime at all, but a consensual act.

In fact, Cumberland District Attorney Billy West said he believes that "getting a conviction in a sex offense case from a jury of 12 may be the most difficult one to get in our system."