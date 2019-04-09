House Republicans Pitching Medicaid Expansion, Again

Medicaid expansion states show larger declines in the uninsured, 2013-2017, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation study.
Some North Carolina House Republicans are expected to pitch again their idea to expand Medicaid to hundreds of thousands of uninsured people through the 2010 federal health care law.

They scheduled a Legislative Building news conference on Tuesday to unveil a measure.

In 2017, most of the same GOP House members offered an expansion initiative called "Carolina Cares" that also required recipients to pay monthly premiums and to work.

Democrats led by Gov. Roy Cooper see this session as their chance to approve expansion after Republican leaders have shunned it for years. Senate Republicans remain strongly opposed to expansion and have instead promoted several bills to increase heath care access without it.

Over 35 U.S. states have expanded Medicaid through the federal health care overhaul in some form.

