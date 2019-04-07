Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen Leaving Post

Updated at 6:18p.m. ET

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is leaving her post, President Trump announced Sunday as he continues to focus on restricting border crossings amid a recent surge. Nielsen had recently warned a congressional panel of a "catastrophe" on the southern border after the number of crossings hit a 10-year high.

Trump confirmed the news in a tweet, saying, "I would like to thank her for her service."

Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen will be leaving her position, and I would like to thank her for her service.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2019

Trump said Kevin McAleenan, the current commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, would serve as acting secretary. The change at the top comes with other uncertainty over management at DHS. The president on Friday dropped his nominee to lead Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Ronald Vitiello, telling reporters, "We want to go in a tougher direction."

Often the primary person working to turn President Trump's harsh immigration rhetoric into policy, Nielsen has faced intense scrutiny. As recently as March, she faced tough questioning from House Democrats over the treatment of migrants, especially children, at the southern border.

Nielsen is Trump's second secretary of Homeland Security, taking over the cabinet post in Dec. 2017 after John Kelly became White House chief of staff. Nielsen had worked as a top aide to Kelly at both DHS and the White House.

Her tenure was marked throughout by tensions with President Trump, who reportedly lashed out at her several times because illegal border crossings have not been stopped. Nielsen faced more public pressure after the Trump administration enacted a policy of family separation that resulted in thousands of migrant children being separated from their parents, and which the president ultimately reversed.

