Related Program: 
The State of Things

A Historically Black Beach Community Uses Jazz To Rally Support

By , & 3 hours ago
  • Old photograph of women sitting together playing cards.
    View Slideshow 1 of 3
    Ocean City beach women lounge together and play bridge.
    Courtesty of the Ocean City Beach Citizens Council
  • An old photograph of Ocean City circa 1953.
    View Slideshow 2 of 3
    Ocean City was founded in 1949 and became the first beachfront property where African Americans could own land.
    Courtesty of the Ocean City Beach Citizens Council
  • A group of jazz musicians play there instruments at the festival.
    View Slideshow 3 of 3
    The annual Ocean City Jazz Festival celebrates the community's rich history.
    Sierra Turner for the N.C. Arts Council

Ocean City Beach sits along a one-mile stretch of land on Topsail Island. A coalition of interracial business owners founded the community in 1949 as a vacation spot for black North Carolinians. Its establishment created the first beachfront town where people of color could purchase or build property in North Carolina. 

Seventy years later, first and second-generation Ocean City locals feel the historical significance of the community may be lost to commercial property development and the effects of climate change. To preserve their community, Ocean City residents launched the annual Ocean City Jazz Festival in 2009. Jazz musicians from all over the country come to perform on the beach for residents and tourists. Proceeds from the festival benefit the upkeep of historical sites, like the Ocean City Community Center. 

As property in the town changes hands, longtime residents hope Ocean City will remain a family beach whose residents appreciate its significance to the black community in North Carolina. Guest host Anita Rao talks with Angela Thorpe and Carla Torrey about Ocean City’s history and future. Thorpe is the Director of the North Carolina African American Heritage Commission. Torrey grew up going to Ocean City Beach every summer and inherited the family beach home. She also serves on the Ocean City Beach Citizens Council and on the host committee for the jazz festival.  

Tags: 
The State of Things
Ocean City
Topsail Island
Historically Black Beach
Ocean City Jazz Festival
Jazz Music
Angela Thorpe
Carla Torrey

Related Content

Music by Titus Gant

By & Sep 11, 2018
ArtsGreensboro

Greensboro-based Titus Gant is not only a jazz musician, but a music educator who helps bring music to the economically disadvantaged. 

Ned Ferm, The Jazzy Country Boy

By & Mar 16, 2018
photo of ned ferm
Esta Frosch

Ned Ferm was only 4 years old when he decided to pursue a career in music. He grew up on a farm on Mount Desert Island near the coast of Maine and says he is a country boy at heart. But his knack for playing almost any instrument would eventually lead him to perform in New York City alongside renowned jazz icons like Roswell Rudd. Later, Ferm would study jazz at William Paterson University and the Rhythmic Music Conservatory in Denmark, where he earned the equivalent to a doctoral degree in saxophone performance.