High volume of deals in data processing and payments

The financial technology company Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) has agreed to buy the e-commerce payment processor, Worldpay, for $34 billion in cash and stock. FIS is taking on some Worldpay debt, which brings the overall value of the deal to around $43 billion. You might not have heard of these two companies, or others in the payments sector, where even the big companies operate — to some extent — behind the scenes. But we're telling you about this because it's been a really busy time for mergers and acquisitions in the payments sector. And there are good reasons for that.

