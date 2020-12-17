H.C. McEntire Stays Rooted on 'Eno Axis'

Eric Hodge chats with H.C. McEntire about 'Eno Axis.'

H.C McEntire's latest album is firmly rooted in her home along the banks of the Eno River in North Carolina. She writes about the changing seasons, working the land and caring for the people she holds dear. 'Eno Axis' is informed by traditional country gospel, but is fueled by a live band captured largely in first takes with plenty of electricity and edginess.

McEntire sat down with Morning Edition's Eric Hodge recently to discuss the making of the album. One of its highlights is the song 'River Jaw.' Check out the video below.

Unsatisfied to cap off 2020 there, she has rounded up her fantastic five-piece band for a concert film! Eno Axis Live From Cat's Cradle premieres December 17th at 8pm ET.