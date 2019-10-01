Related Program: 
The State of Things

Hayes Expected To Plead Guilty, New Maps Challenged, Media Sues For Voter Records

By & 2 minutes ago
  • NC legislative building
    NC Legislature
    Wikimedia Commons

Former North Carolina Republican Party Chairman Robin Hayes will plead guilty to charges that he lied to FBI agents.

Hayes and three other men were indicted last spring for attempting to  bribe state Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey with $2 million in campaign funds. Hayes could face up to six months in prison. WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberri joins host Frank Stasio with an update and explains how this guilty plea may impact the other defendants indicted in the case.

Tiberii will also share the latest on the newly redrawn legislative maps. State Democrats are contesting 19 House districts claiming they are still heavily partisan in favor of Republicans. And a new gerrymandering lawsuit filed last week calls for new Congressional district maps before the 2020 election. The National Redistricting Foundation alleges extreme partisanship in how maps were drawn in 13 districts. Plus, a coalition of media outlets is suing North Carolina election officials for public voter data connected to a federal voter fraud probe. Tiberri joins Frank Stasio for an update on these and other news in state politics.

Tags: 
The State of Things
NCPOL
Gerrymandering
Jeff Tiberii
Robin Hayes
voter fraud

Related Content

NC Congress Map Challenged Again On Partisan Bias

By Sep 27, 2019
The gerrymandered North Carolina Congressional district map
North Carolina General Assembly

Buoyed by a favorable ruling this month involving legislative districts, North Carolina voters sued again on Friday to overturn the state's congressional map, alleging Republican state lawmakers manipulated lines to maximize GOP seats.

Dividing The State Along New Lines

By & Sep 17, 2019
Photo of inside of NC Senate Chambers
Daderot / Wikimedia Commons

North Carolina will soon have new legislative maps. The previous maps were tossed out after a three-judge panel unanimously declared them unconstitutional partisan gerrymanders.

SCOTUS, Tillis, And The Battle For POTUS

By & Jun 28, 2019
The US Supreme Court's ruling on North Carolina's gerrymandered districts was released on Thursday.
Creative Commons

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that political gerrymandering is beyond the reach of federal courts. Is this good news for Democrats or Republicans? Political Junkie Ken Rudin weighs in on what the gerrymandering decision means for North Carolina in particular.