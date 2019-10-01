Hayes Expected To Plead Guilty, New Maps Challenged, Media Sues For Voter Records

Former North Carolina Republican Party Chairman Robin Hayes will plead guilty to charges that he lied to FBI agents.

Hayes and three other men were indicted last spring for attempting to bribe state Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey with $2 million in campaign funds. Hayes could face up to six months in prison. WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberri joins host Frank Stasio with an update and explains how this guilty plea may impact the other defendants indicted in the case.

Tiberii will also share the latest on the newly redrawn legislative maps. State Democrats are contesting 19 House districts claiming they are still heavily partisan in favor of Republicans. And a new gerrymandering lawsuit filed last week calls for new Congressional district maps before the 2020 election. The National Redistricting Foundation alleges extreme partisanship in how maps were drawn in 13 districts. Plus, a coalition of media outlets is suing North Carolina election officials for public voter data connected to a federal voter fraud probe. Tiberri joins Frank Stasio for an update on these and other news in state politics.