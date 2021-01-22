Growing Up Transracially Adopted: Stories of Race, Culture And Identity

Every family looks different. But if your parents are a different race than you are, your family can expect to get looks … and personal questions too. That’s because transracial adoption was rare, even controversial, until relatively recently. The number of transracial adoptions has increased in the past 50 years — particularly white parents adopting children of color.

Today, there are support groups and resources for those families, but they often focus on adoptive parents. And while many adoptees do find loving homes, there are common experiences of struggling with racial and cultural identity.



Host Anita Rao speaks with three transracial adoptees about their experiences with race, family and finding community. Andrew Lee is an organizer and writer based in Philadelphia; Shruti Shah is an independent strategy consultant based in Durham; and Rebekah Hutson is a writer, activist and consultant in Los Angeles.