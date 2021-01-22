Related Program: 
Embodied Radio Show

Growing Up Transracially Adopted: Stories of Race, Culture And Identity

By & 3 minutes ago
  • Shruti Shah (far right) with her father, sister and mother. Shruti's family adopted her from India when she was 11 months old.
    Shruti Shah (far right) with her father, sister and mother. Shruti's family adopted her from India when she was 11 months old.
    Shruti Shah

Every family looks different. But if your parents are a different race than you are, your family can expect to get looks … and personal questions too. That’s because transracial adoption was rare, even controversial, until relatively recently. The number of transracial adoptions has increased in the past 50 years — particularly white parents adopting children of color.

Today, there are support groups and resources for those families, but they often focus on adoptive parents. And while many adoptees do find loving homes, there are common experiences of struggling with racial and cultural identity.

Host Anita Rao speaks with three transracial adoptees about their experiences with race, family and finding community. Andrew Lee is an organizer and writer based in Philadelphia; Shruti Shah is an independent strategy consultant based in Durham; and Rebekah Hutson is a writer, activist and consultant in Los Angeles.

Tags: 
Rebekah Hutson
Embodied Radio Show
transracial adoptees
Andrew Lee
Shruti Shah
cultural identity
Racial Identity
Adoption

Related Content

The ‘Natural Act’ That Takes Practice: True Stories About Breast and Chestfeeding

By & Jan 8, 2021
Marc van der Chijs, Flickr, CC

If you’ve ever heard that nursing a baby comes “naturally,” we want to welcome you to the messy, painful, awkward truth: You sit so long to feed your child that your butt starts hurting. You feel like you need eight hands to keep everything together. You feel like you’re struggling. But you’re not alone.