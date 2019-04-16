Related Program: 
The Greensboro Tornado One Year Later

Debris and downed power lines tore through East Greensboro in April of 2018. Local agencies have been working to repair the area.
Credit Naomi Prioleau / WUNC

On April 15, 2018, a tornado plowed through east Greensboro damaging more than 1,000 buildings and leaving more than 20,000 households without power. One man died as a result of the event after a tree fell onto his moving car. One year later, many of the once-displaced residents have found their way back home, but three schools remain closed.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Greensboro bureau reporter Naomi Prioleau about the impact on students and how some residents are seeing the destruction as a way to build affordable housing for the low income neighborhood. 

