GOP Chair Indicted, Burr Visits Duke And The Future Of Medicaid Expansion

The chair of the North Carolina Republican Party has been arrested on bribery and conspiracy charges. Robin Hayes, along with political donor Greg Lindberg and two others were indicted as part of an ongoing investigation into their alleged effort to influence the state insurance commissioner.

WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii shares the latest on the breaking news with host Frank Stasio. Plus third-term U.S. Sen. Richard Burr said he hopes to release his committee’s report on Russian election interference by August. The Republican lawmaker delivered the Terry Sanford Distinguished Lecture at the Sanford School at Duke University last night and spoke with reporters beforehand about the Mueller report and his hopes for the future of NC politics. Plus, a press conference to unveil a bill to fix the state’s healthcare gap was abruptly canceled Tuesday. What is the future for Medicaid expansion in the state? Tiberii and Stasio discuss the latest in state politics.