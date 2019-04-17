Gerlach Named Interim Chancellor At East Carolina University

By 6 minutes ago

UNC System interim president Bill Roper, left, announced Tuesday that Dan Gerlach, right, will serve as ECU's leader.
Credit East Carolina University

A former budget analyst at the North Carolina Legislature and adviser to the governor is now the interim chancellor at East Carolina University.

UNC System interim president Bill Roper announced that Dan Gerlach will serve as ECU's leader. Gerlach replaces Cecil Staton, who announced on March 18 that he would resign effective May 5.

The transition away from Staton has been controversial, with some on the ECU board of trustees saying he was forced out by Harry Smith, chairman of the UNC board of governors.

Since 2008, Gerlach has served as president of the Golden LEAF Foundation, a nonprofit which works to increase economic opportunity in North Carolina's rural and tobacco-dependent communities.

Gerlach previously served as a legislative budget analyst, nonprofit policy director and senior adviser to the governor. He has served on over a dozen commissions on budget, tax, agriculture and economic development at the state and national level.

Tags: 
East Carolina University

Related Content

ECU Chancellor 'Did Not Initiate' Resignation From University

By Mar 18, 2019
East Carolina University Chancellor Cecil Staton.
East Carolina University

The list of leaders who are departing the university system in North Carolina is growing. East Carolina University Chancellor Cecil Staton announced this morning that he will resign his position.

ECU Board Says Chancellor's Job Is Safe

By Nov 12, 2018
East Carolina University Chancellor Cecil Staton.
East Carolina University

The chancellor of East Carolina University has the full support of the school’s Board of Trustees. That’s according to the Board’s chair.