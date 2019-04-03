The Gender Wage Gap Is Robbing Women Of Billions

Women in North Carolina are likely aware that they make, on average, less than men do. New analysis from the National Partnership for Women & Families shows just how much and to what effect. Their new report reveals that women in North Carolina could afford nearly nine additional months of rent, close to a full year of child care, or more than five months of health insurance premiums if the gender wage gap was closed.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Vasu Reddy, senior policy counsel with the National Partnership for Women & Families, about the difference in pay, the disparities between races, and what needs to be done to lessen the gap.