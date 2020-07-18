Fresh Air Weekend: Colin Jost; Matthew Rhys

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Colin Jost Of 'SNL' Knows You're Laughing At His 'Very Punchable Face': SNL "Weekend Update" co-anchor Colin Jost acknowledges that his clean-cut image sometimes rubs people the wrong way. "When I get hurt or hit on camera ... the audience really loves it," he says.

'Palm Springs' Romantic Comedy Is A Total Winner For The Lockdown Era: Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti play misfit wedding guests who are forced to repeat the same day over and over again in a fiendishly clever comedy reminiscent of Groundhog Day.

In 'Perry Mason,' Matthew Rhys Lives Out His Boyhood Noir Fantasies: Welsh actor Matthew Rhys says his version of the iconic criminal defense attorney is more hardboiled than the one Raymond Burr played on TV: "He's a man who kind of lives on whiskey and cigarettes."

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

