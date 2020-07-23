Fort Bragg Paratrooper Dies In Syria After ATV Overturns

By

Credit Fish Cop / Public Domain

A paratrooper based at Fort Bragg in North Carolina has died after his vehicle rolled over in the country of Syria.

The Fayetteville Observer reports that Sgt. Bryan Mount died on Tuesday.

He was a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division and a cavalry scout in the 2nd Brigade Combat Team’s 1st Squadron, 73rd Cavalry Regiment.

The 25-year-old was from St. George, Utah.

Military officials said Mount was injured when his mine resistant, all-terrain vehicle rolled over.

The Department of Defense said the accident occurred while Mount was conducting reconnaissance operations in eastern Syria. The incident remains under investigation.

It wasn't Mount's first overseas deployment. Military officials said that Mount had been deployed with the 2nd Brigade Combat Team in 2017 during Iraq’s liberation of Mosul from the Islamic State.

Maj. Gen. Christopher Donahue, the commander of the 82nd, said Mount was “a true American hero paratrooper.”

“He was a husband, son, brother and leader who was adored by everyone who knew him,” Donahue said.

Lt. Col. Val Moro, commander of 1st Squadron, 73rd Cavalry Regiment, said that Mount “had the unique ability to make everyone laugh no matter who they were or how you were feeling.”

“His care-free, easygoing personality made him approachable and well-loved,” he said. “If you had a problem, you could count on Bryan to help.”

