The First Nine Weeks: A Rural Superintendent Talks Remote Education

Anthony Jackson has been an educator for more than 30 years, but there's never been a school year that’s begun like this one.

Jackson is the superintendent of Vance County Schools, and like many other districts across North Carolina, his decided to start the upcoming semester with all-remote instruction.

On this episode of the Politics Podcast from WUNC, Jackson discusses the state of education in his rural district, whether there will be a "COVID-19 slide" for students, and how he stays centered during this unprecedented time.