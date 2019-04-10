Fire Erupts From Gas Leak In Downtown Durham

Credit Nick Knittel

Authorities are on the scene of a gas leak and apparent explosion in downtown Durham.

The city posted a notice to social media, asking residents to stay away from Morgan and Duke Streets

Firefighters are on the scene, as smoke can be seen billowing from a building in the area. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Gas Explosion
Downtown Durham