Fire Erupts From Gas Leak In Downtown Durham

Authorities are on the scene of a gas leak and apparent explosion in downtown Durham.

The city posted a notice to social media, asking residents to stay away from Morgan and Duke Streets.

A gas explosion has occurred at 115 N. Duke St. Duke St. from Chapel Hill Rd. to Morgan St. is closed. AVOID the area. pic.twitter.com/9UdKMiKx7h — Durham EM (@AlertDurham) April 10, 2019

Firefighters are on the scene, as smoke can be seen billowing from a building in the area. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated.