Fire Breaks Out At Campbell U Construction Site

A fire broke out at a construction site on Campbell University's campus in Buies Creek Thursday.

Firefighters contained the flames and there were no injuries reported.

The fire happened at the student union, a 100,000-square-foot project that Campbell has said will be one of the focal points of the Campbell Leads campaign to raise $35 million.

According to the university, the student union will provide "academic support, promote student involvement, foster engagement with university employees and guests, offer amenities that enhance campus life, and support campus partners like the Office of Student Life and the Campbell Times."

Campbell said Thursday it did not yet know if the fire would delay construction.