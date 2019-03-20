Fed Signals Rate Hikes May Be Over For 2019

The Federal Reserve is signaling that it may be done hiking interest rates this year, amid signs of economic slowing.

The Federal Reserve's Open Market Committee on Wednesday left its target rate unchanged at 2.25 percent to 2.5 percent. And more than half the committee's members signaled they don't expect any additional rate increases this year. That's a sharp change from December when the Fed was anticipating as many as three rate hikes in 2019.

"Growth of economic activity has slowed from its solid rate in the fourth quarter" of 2018, the committee said in a statement.

Policymakers highlighted February's sluggish pace of hiring — only 20,000 jobs were added — as well as a slowdown in household spending and business investment.

The Fed also lowered its expectation of economic growth for 2019 to just 2.1 percent. The forecast for unemployment rose slightly to a still-low 3.7 percent.

"The Fed is definitely on guard against a sharp economic slowdown, but in a global context, the U.S. economy is still the best house in a bad neighborhood," said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com.

