The Ethical Questions Of A Loan Deal, And New Polling On The Impeachment Inquiry

A powerful state lawmaker borrowed $500,000 from a friend and political donor for a personal loan. Months later, that lender was indicted on federal bribery charges.

However, the lawmaker - David Lewis (R-Harnett) - said he knew nothing of the investigation into his friend. And there is no evidence to suggest this loan was part of the federal investigation.

That story is among the topics Becki Gray of the John Locke Foundation and Rob Schofield of NC Policy Watch discuss in latest review of the week in North Carolina politics.