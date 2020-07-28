Embodied Podcast

Sex and relationships are intimate – and sometimes intimidating to talk about. Host Anita Rao guides us on an exploration of our brains and our bodies that touches down in taboo territory.

About Anita Rao

Anita fell in love with interviewing and storytelling as a Women's Studies and International Studies major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Anita was born in a small coal-mining town in Northeast England but spent most of her life growing up in Iowa and has a fond affection for the Midwest. She's currently a regular host and the managing editor of The State of Things on WUNC. She was also a co-host and producer of the millennial feminism podcast She and Her.

