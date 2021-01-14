Embattled: Trans Troops On A Mission For Equality

By 22 minutes ago

Anita says all the time "what's personal is political." So, she's interested to see how a new presidential administration will affect the ability of transgender Americans to serve in the U.S. military, which has long suffered from barriers to equity for troops and veterans from marginalized communities.


Episode transcript available here.

Watch "Uneven Battlefield," a live event sponsored by WUNC's American Homefront project to meet more people working toward fair treatment and equity for all U.S. military troops and veterans.

Tags: 
Embodied Podcast
Transgender
Transgender Rights
Military
gender dysphoria
Bree Fram
Samson Gibbs
Sparta
Biden administration
Trump Administration
transphobia
LGBTQ

Related Content

Transitioned: The Double Shift

By Dec 10, 2020

Anita is all kinds of in love with her newborn niece, a relationship that has her thinking more about motherhood. Her thoughts on the matter are at least somewhat informed by listening to "The Double Shift" podcast, which challenges the status quo for moms. This episode explores the roles of gender and community in raising kids through the story of a transgender man named Ted. Plus, Anita extends an invitation for a virtual hangout.


Gendered: What It's Like To Be Trans In The Exam Room

By Sep 24, 2020

Anita knows how frustrating it can be to find the right doctor and get good healthcare. Transgender people have to navigate all those challenges and take extra measures to advocate for their wellbeing with medical providers who are too often untrained to treat them.

Want to support this podcast? Subscribe on your favorite audio app, leave a review on Apple Podcasts, join the conversation at #EmbodiedWUNC or give to WUNC.