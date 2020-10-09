In this game with Welcome to Night Vale's Cecil Baldwin and The Neo-Futurists' Kate Jones, the letter "E" is added to book titles to change their meaning.

OPHIRA EISENBERG, HOST:

Our next two guests met each other years ago when they were cast in the renowned theater group, The Neo-Futurists. Cecil Baldwin is the voice of the podcast Welcome to Night Vale and has previously appeared as a guest announcer on this very show. Kate Jones is joining us from Switzerland and has previously appeared as a contestant on this very show.

Cecil, Kate, hey. Welcome back to ASK ME ANOTHER.

KATE JONES: Hi. Hello.

CECIL BALDWIN: Hi. Hi.

EISENBERG: So Cecil Baldwin has been on the other side of this particular situation, where you have been the one to have all the answers.

BALDWIN: Yup, yeah.

EISENBERG: How does it feel? How does it feel?

BALDWIN: I - my heart is beating out of my chest.

(LAUGHTER)

BALDWIN: This is very nerve-wracking, I must say.

EISENBERG: Well, why did you agree to it?

BALDWIN: I don't know.

(LAUGHTER)

BALDWIN: I don't know. It was a mistake. I don't know.

EISENBERG: So Cecil sort of has a - I was going to say Cecil has a bit of an advantage because he's been on both sides of the show as of right now. But, Kate, you were a contestant - like, applied, showed up at a live show, put yourself under the spotlight not even knowing what would be thrown at you before.

JONES: Yeah. And I told no one I was going on the show. And it went so badly that I never told anyone afterwards.

BALDWIN: Oh, no.

EISENBERG: Really?

JONES: There wasn't - there was an element that I didn't know. And it just deflated me. And it was - I went home just filled with shame.

EISENBERG: This is going to be an entirely different experience. This is going to lift you up. You're going to play this at your birthday parties going forward. So...

JONATHAN COULTON, BYLINE: Get ready to feel some pride, both of you.

EISENBERG: ...Get ready.

BALDWIN: Yes, yeah.

EISENBERG: Get ready to win. OK. Get ready to win. So we know that you're frenemies, but you're going to work together...

BALDWIN: No.

EISENBERG: ...On this first game.

BALDWIN: OK.

EISENBERG: So this is called E-Books. You're going to add the letter E to book titles to create a new title that changes the plot.

COULTON: For example, if I say, this Dr. Seuss book teaches children how to read by encouraging them to use Francis or John Paul as a trampoline, you would say Hop on Pope, adding an E to Hop on Pop.

EISENBERG: OK. Here's your first one. In Mario Puzo's classic Italian-American novel, when Don Corleone says I'm going to make him an offer he can't refuse, what he's offering is bird plumage.

BALDWIN: OK, so it's "The Godfather." "The Godfeather" (ph)?

JONES: Feather?

BALDWIN: "The Godfeather"?

EISENBERG: Yes.

BALDWIN: Yeah.

EISENBERG: Yes.

BALDWIN: Starting strong, starting strong.

JONES: OK.

COULTON: Starting strong.

JONES: Yeah, yeah.

COULTON: All right. Here's another one. Virginia Woolf's classic feminist treatise asserts that every woman deserves a space in her home to stash actor Wilson who played Hansel in "Zoolander."

JONES: Oh, I got it.

BALDWIN: It's not "To The Lighthouse," is it? No.

JONES: I think it's "A Room Of One's Owen" (ph).

COULTON: Yeah.

EISENBERG: That's right.

COULTON: That's correct.

BALDWIN: Oh, yeah.

EISENBERG: Yeah, nice.

BALDWIN: Score that point for Kate.

JONES: Redemption.

(LAUGHTER)

EISENBERG: In this book of essays, Roxane Gay tells readers that the only way to support gender equality is by stringing small decorative objects onto necklaces.

BALDWIN: OK. Beading, necklace, bead - bad - "Breaking Bad."

EISENBERG: Close.

COULTON: It's not "Breaking Bad."

(LAUGHTER)

EISENBERG: And sort of like the general term for women and men who talk about...

BALDWIN: "Bad Feminist" - "Bead Feminist" (ph).

EISENBERG: There you go. Yeah.

JONES: "Bead Feminist."

EISENBERG: Yes, yes.

BALDWIN: "Bead Feminist."

JONES: Nice job.

COULTON: Well done.

JONES: Nice job.

COULTON: That was hard work. But you got there.

BALDWIN: Guess who used context clues to get through the SATs.

COULTON: Yeah, right on.

(LAUGHTER)

COULTON: Here's another one. If you have a gluten allergy, you shouldn't read this well-known guide to pregnancy exclusively for bread bakers, which gives new meaning to having a bun in the oven.

BALDWIN: "What To Expect When You're Ex..." - how do you - where do you add the E, though? "What To Expect..."

COULTON: Gluten.

BALDWIN: "...When You're Expecting."

COULTON: A gluten allergy...

BALDWIN: What to Expect When You're...

COULTON: You should not read it with a gluten...

JONES: Wheat - oh, "Wheat To Expect..."

BALDWIN: Yeah.

JONES: "...When You're Expecting."

EISENBERG: Yeah.

COULTON: That is correct.

BALDWIN: Nice, nice.

EISENBERG: That's it.

JONES: I'm glad you knew that book 'cause I...

BALDWIN: Digital high-five.

(LAUGHTER)

BALDWIN: Kate, bam (laughter).

EISENBERG: OK. James Joyce's first novel is a coming-of-age story about Stephen Dedalus, a boy who roars into puberty when he grows hair on his neck like a lion.

BALDWIN: James Joyce, James Joyce. "Ulysses"? No.

COULTON: No, the other one.

BALDWIN: "Dubliners."

JONES: "Dubliners"?

BALDWIN: "Dublieners" (ph)?

COULTON: The other, other one.

EISENBERG: The other one.

(LAUGHTER)

BALDWIN: Finnigan's - Finnigan's...

COULTON: No, that's not it either (laughter). Why did he write so many books?

JONES: Well, it would be something about a man because it becomes mane.

BALDWIN: "Portrait Of An Artist As A Young Mane."

EISENBERG: Yes.

BALDWIN: Oh, [expletive]. Oh.

(LAUGHTER)

BALDWIN: I'm so sorry.

(LAUGHTER)

JONES: (Laughter) That's fine.

BALDWIN: I'm so sorry.

JONES: (Laughter) I understand.

BALDWIN: I know. I shocked myself with that one.

JONES: But you know what...

COULTON: That was a swearworthy poll for sure.

EISENBERG: That was amazing, and you got all of them.

BALDWIN: Yeah.

JONES: Yay.

BALDWIN: High five, Kates. High five.

JONES: Yeah, hi.

BALDWIN: Boom.

COULTON: Guys, there is some very noisy construction happening. I'm going to go close this window. Pardon me for a moment.

EISENBERG: OK. Yeah. It's - this is like - yeah, every day of recording from home is a different thing that you're like, well, I guess this will be part of the show now. Kate, you are not in New York. You are in somewhere - where are you? You tell me.

JONES: I am in Lausanne, Switzerland, where we have laws against noise at this hour. So...

EISENBERG: What are the laws around noise?

JONES: You aren't allowed to make noise. Well, it's really between 10:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. You can't even flush the toilet in your building sometimes if it's, like, a noisy system. They have a rule against that.

EISENBERG: So what is it like to be in a place where everyone agrees to a set of rules?

(LAUGHTER)

JONES: Bananas.

EISENBERG: Kate, so what do you - I have to ask you about your last experience on ASK ME ANOTHER. When you said there was an element you didn't know, what do you mean? What did that mean?

JONES: I had to answer what was missing from a list of ingredients that are in the penny, and I forgot - I didn't remember that it's zinc now, that it's no longer copper. And I have - that has been - that will be on my tombstone, I'm sure. I'm living with that.

COULTON: Well, I can understand why you feel a lot of shame. That is - I mean, boy, how embarrassing. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.