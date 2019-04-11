Duke Energy To Contest Coal Ash Excavation Order

By 4 minutes ago

A thin film of coal ash coats trees and vegetation in an inactive ash basin at the HF Lee plant. As expected, the area was flooded by Hurricane Florence.
Credit c/o Duke Energy

The country's largest electric company says it's challenging an order by North Carolina's environmental agency to excavate coal ash from all of its power plant sites in the state.

Duke Energy Corp. said Thursday it will file an administrative appeal by May 1. The order could cut the risk of toxic chemicals leaking into water supplies but add billions of dollars to electricity bills.

The company has said it wants to cover the storage pits at six power plants with a waterproof cap, calling it a cheaper option that would prevent rain from passing through and carrying chemicals through the unlined bottoms.

The Charlotte-based company says complete excavation would cost about $10 billion, nearly double current estimates. Consumer advocates are demanding the company's shareholders pay that bill instead of customers.

Tags: 
Duke Energy
Coal Ash

Related Content

How Does Coal Fit Into Energy Policy In North Carolina And The US?

By & 23 hours ago
Coal fired power plant
eutrophication&hypoxia via Flickr, Creative Commons

The state Department of Environmental Quality ordered Duke Energy to excavate six coal ash ponds last week. Duke wanted to leave the ash in place and cover it, which is a much cheaper solution. The energy company estimates it will cost an additional $4 to $5 billion to clean up these six sites.

North Carolina Orders Duke Energy To Excavate All Coal Ash

By , & Apr 1, 2019
A Duke Energy power plant and coal ash ponds outside Asheville.
Zen Sutherland

Updated at 4:50 p.m.

Duke Energy Corp. has been ordered to excavate coal ash from all of its North Carolina power plant sites, slashing the risk of toxic chemicals leaking into water supplies but potentially adding billions of dollars to the costs consumers pay.