The Rx Drug Abuse and Heroin Summit kicked off this week in Atlanta. It looks at ways to fight addiction, stop illegal drugs, and prevent overdose deaths. Nationwide, the economic toll of the opioid crisis is estimated at more than $1 trillion since 2001, according to the health care research firm, Altarum. President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are scheduled to address the conference Wednesday.

