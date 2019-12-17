Related Program: 
The State of Things

Digging Through The New Silent Sam Documents

By & 3 minutes ago
  • The statue before activists toppled it.
    Protestors pulled down the confederate statue known as 'Silent Sam' in August 2018.
    Don McCullough / flickr, Creative Commons, https://flic.kr/p/fvHbD4

New documents released from the University of North Carolina System reveal some of what happened behind closed doors as UNC Board of Governors negotiated its $2.5 million settlement with the North Carolina Sons of Confederate Veterans over the controversial Silent Sam statue.

The documents outline the timeline of negotiations, including an initial message from the Confederate group to the UNC System back in February — nine months before the Board of Governors notified the North Carolina Attorney General that they wanted to negotiate with the group. The documents also shed light on an additional payment of $74,999 to the Confederal group in exchange for not displaying flags and banners on campus. 

Host Frank Stasio talks to WUNC daily new producer Will Michaels about what the documents show and what questions they leave unanswered.
 

Tags: 
The State of Things
Silent Sam
UNC Board of Governors
Sons of Confederate Veterans
Confederate Monuments
UNC Chapel Hill
Will Michaels

Related Content

Opinion: A Lawful And Lasting Path That Ensures The Monument Never Returns To Campus.

By Jim Holmes & Darrell Allison & Wendy Murphy & Anna Nelson & Bob Rucho 23 hours ago
Silent Sam Confederate memorial at UNC Chapel Hill
Don McCullough / flickr, Creative Commons, https://flic.kr/p/fvHbD4

This opinion letter was written by University of North Carolina System Board of Governors members Jim Holmes, Darrell Allison, Wendy Murphy, Anna Nelson & Bob Rucho. It first appeared in The News & Observer. 

Students Protest Empty UNC BOG Meeting, Silent Sam Settlement

By Dec 13, 2019
Liz Schlemmer

UNC-Chapel Hill students demonstrated in the rain outside a nearly empty board room Friday to show their discontent with the UNC System Board of Governors’ decision to give a neo-Confederate group $2.5 million to preserve the Silent Sam monument. None of the members of the Board of Governors were physically present at their December meeting to hear the students’ chants.

UNC Board of Governors To Give Confederate Group $2.5M To Preserve Silent Sam

By Dec 6, 2019
Will Michaels / WUNC

The University of North Carolina Board of Governors is giving the state chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans $2.5 million to preserve a Confederate monument that once stood on the campus of UNC Chapel Hill.