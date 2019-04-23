The cyber scams fooling global businesses

From the BBC World Service... The proportion of global firms reporting a cyber-attack has jumped. We ask the experts for advice. Then, following his landslide election victory in Ukrainian elections, comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy must now turn his attention to following through on much-needed reforms. Plus, she's the 16-year-old activist who's inspired students around the world to demand action on climate change. We find out what makes Greta Thunberg tick.

