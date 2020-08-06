Is COVID-19 Information Reaching Every Community That It Should? N.A.H.

Public health expert Bahby Banks has been hearing about COVID-19 since before the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic back in March.

As a former epidemiologist, she has been talking to friends in the field and keeping up with reports on the virus’s spread. She knew right away that the country’s most marginalized communities would be most susceptible to contracting the novel coronavirus, and data that has emerged in the months since has borne that out.

Soon, she will launch Not A Host (N.A.H.), a new public health information campaign to raise awareness about community spread and risk reduction for Black and brown communities. Host Anita Rao talks to Banks about her new project.