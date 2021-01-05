Cooper Calls In National Guard To Pick Up Vaccine Rollout

On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper said he's calling in the North Carolina National Guard to help accelerate COVID vaccinations. North Carolina ranks near the bottom of states in doses administered so far. In this AP image, a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is prepared in a syringe before a second round of vaccinations were administered at Beaumont Health in Southfield, Mich., Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.
Credit Paul Sancya / AP Photo

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that he's calling in the North Carolina National Guard to help accelerate COVID-19 vaccinations in a state that's been near the bottom of states in doses administered so far.


Cooper said ensuring vaccines are given to individuals “is our top priority right now.”

“We will use all resources and personnel needed. I’ve mobilized the NC National Guard to provide support to local health providers as we continue to increase the pace of vaccinations," Cooper said in a tweet. Dozens of states also are getting vaccine assistance from their guard units.

Nearly 108,000 people in North Carolina had received their first dose as of Tuesday morning, according to data from the state Department of Health and Human Services, while almost 500 people had received a second dose.

The first-does total is less than 1% of the state's population. And data as of Monday accumulated by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ranked North Carolina as sixth worse among the states in per capita first-dose vaccinations.

Hospital workers were the first in line to receive doses and some remain unvaccinated due to limited supply. Several counties will soon begin administering doses to elderly people 75 years or older.

Although North Carolina health officials have been slow to get doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines into residents’ arms, there are similar problems in other states.

Federal health officials had hoped that 20 million doses would be shipped and distributed by the end of December, but they fell short of that. The CDC said Tuesday that more than 17 million doses had been distributed, and 4.8 million people had received a first dose.

NC Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of Jan. 4

By Jan 4, 2021
Charles Mandelin and Katie Overbey prepare the first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for administering at Duke University Hospital in Durham on Monday, December 14, 2020.
Shawn Rocco / Duke Health

This post will be updated periodically with the latest information on how the coronavirus is affecting North Carolina. Scroll down for older updates. For a recap of last week's news, check out Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of Dec. 28.

2 p.m. - Cone Health is projecting its hospitals will be full by January 21 if current COVID-19 trends continue. Cone Health has approximately 920 staffed hospital beds across its system in Greensboro and Burlington. As of last night, the facilities were caring for 225 COVID-19 patients and over 600 regular patients.

Emergency Field Hospital Set Up In Lenoir For COVID Patients

By & 20 hours ago
Jessie Wardarski / AP Photo


A 30-bed emergency field hospital is being set up and staffed in Lenoir to deal with an overflow of COVID-19 patients in the region.

'Everyone Has A Spot To Take Their Shot': NC Officials Lay Out Vaccine Distribution Plan

By Jan 4, 2021
Duke University Hospital received 2,925 does of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Blyth Morrell / Duke University Hospital

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 300,000 doses of the vaccination against Covid-19 have been shipped to North Carolina. The CDC reports 94,865 people have received the first of two doses of the shot as of Jan. 2, though that data can lag by a few days.