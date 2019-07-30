Construction On I-440 In Triangle Expected To Start Soon

By 15 minutes ago

File photo of a road closure in North Carolina. The NC Department of Transportation is widening I-440 from Wade Avenue in Raleigh to Walnut Street in Cary, with redesigned interchanges along the way.
Credit Jason deBruyn / WUNC

Crews with the state Department of Transportation are about to start another major construction project in the Triangle. 

The agency is widening I-440 from Wade Avenue in Raleigh to Walnut Street in Cary, with redesigned interchanges along the way.  

The DOT is holding a final public meeting on the project Thursday evening at the McKimmon Center in Raleigh.  The $475 million project will likely take four years to complete, according to DOT Spokesman Marty Homan.

“This is the last stretch of 440 that still only has four lanes, so there's a bottleneck on each side,” Homan said. “This project will improve that traffic flow and replace the bridges and interchanges in that four-mile stretch.”

Homan says the new pattern will eliminate the need for drivers to merge quickly.

“The new interchanges will have longer exit and entrance ramps, so you have a longer time to slow down and a little more time to speed up to get into the flow of traffic,” Homan said.

The department expects crews to start clearing the area next week. Construction will start in September.

Tags: 
I-440

Related Content

I-440 Expansion Plans Could Impact Meredith College

By Aug 9, 2017
A map illustrates how NC DOT's three expansion options for I-440 would affect Meredith College.
Courtesy of NC DOT

Plans to expand I-440 in Raleigh could have a major impact on Meredith College. State transportation officials held a public hearing this week on proposed plans for the expansion.

Expansions Coming Soon To Two Triangle Freeways

By Jul 20, 2017
traffic on Interstate 40 in Durham
Elizabeth Baier / WUNC

Crews with the North Carolina Department of Transportation will add one lane in each direction to two sections of freeway in Raleigh.