Consequences For Lying To The FBI, And Drinking With Undergrads

By 12 minutes ago

Credit WUNC

More trouble in the UNC System this week with a chancellor suspended after being caught on film at a bar with co-eds. 

A former congressman and North Carolina GOP chairman pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during an investigation of a bribery scheme.

And state lawmakers ressurected a controversial bill, backed by Duke Energy, that would, among other things, give the energy company more autonomy to set rates. 

Becki Gray of the John Locke Foundation and Rob Schofield of NC Policy Watch discuss all that and whether the General Assembly will adjourn before Halloween. 


Tags: 
WUNCPolitics
East Carolina University
UNC System
Duke Energy
North Carolina General Assembly
Week In State Politics
Greg Lindberg
Robin Hayes

Related Content

ECU Interim Chancellor Placed On Administrative Leave

By Sep 30, 2019
UNC System interim president Bill Roper, left, announced Tuesday that Dan Gerlach, right, will serve as ECU's leader.
East Carolina University

Updated at 12:24 p.m.

East Carolina University's Interim Chancellor has been placed on administrative leave.

Former NC GOP Head Pleads Guilty To Lying In Bribery Case

By Oct 2, 2019
North Carolina Republican Party Chairman Robin Hayes addresses delegates on the first day of the North Carolina Republican Party State Convention at the Wilmington Convention Center in Wilmington, N.C., Friday, June 2, 2017.
Mike Spencer / AP

Updated at 1:24 p.m.

The former chairman of North Carolina’s Republican Party admitted Wednesday that he broke the law by lying to federal agents about his role in an alleged effort to bribe the state’s top insurance regulator to help a major GOP donor.

Gerlach Named Interim Chancellor At East Carolina University

By Apr 17, 2019
UNC System interim president Bill Roper, left, announced Tuesday that Dan Gerlach, right, will serve as ECU's leader.
East Carolina University

A former budget analyst at the North Carolina Legislature and adviser to the governor is now the interim chancellor at East Carolina University.

The Political Junkie Puts Impeachment In Context

By & 5 hours ago
Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff at a press conference.
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Impeachment is once again at the center of this week’s newscycle. Now Congress has text messages from U.S. diplomats discussing President Donald Trump’s interactions with the Ukraine.