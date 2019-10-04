Consequences For Lying To The FBI, And Drinking With Undergrads

More trouble in the UNC System this week with a chancellor suspended after being caught on film at a bar with co-eds.

A former congressman and North Carolina GOP chairman pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during an investigation of a bribery scheme.

And state lawmakers ressurected a controversial bill, backed by Duke Energy, that would, among other things, give the energy company more autonomy to set rates.

Becki Gray of the John Locke Foundation and Rob Schofield of NC Policy Watch discuss all that and whether the General Assembly will adjourn before Halloween.