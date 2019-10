We've teamed up with Come Hear NC on a podcast series that explores North Carolina music one song at a time. This week, Merge Records recording artist H.C. McEntire talks about the Sonic Youth song 'Chapel Hill.' It's a song that paints a picture of what the indie rock scene was like in the early '90s and was a lot of people's first impression of the town.

"I knew about Chapel Hill just because that's where we'd have to drive to go to any shows. There's just this lore."