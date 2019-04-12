Come Hear NC On Songs We Love: Megafaun

We've teamed up with Come Hear NC on a podcast series that explores North Carolina music one song at a time. This week, writer Allison Hussey talks about 'Impressions of the Past' by the Durham based psychedelic folk band Megafaun.

"That song always reminds me of North Carolina's springtime and the way it gets early to mid April where things are really starting to come into bloom and turn that bright beautiful shade of green. You know you're done with winter and you're on the precipice of a really beautiful wonderful springtime."