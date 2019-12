David Brower and Eric Hodge talk about the Top 10 downloaded episodes of the Come Hear NC On Songs We Love Podcast for 2019.

This year we've teamed up with Come Hear NC on a podcast series that explores North Carolina music one song at a time. We produced 48 episodes, and on this final episode of 2019 we go back and revisit the top ten of those according to downloads. The series ranged from fiddle tunes to funk to metal to indie rock to country - it's all a part of what makes this state a great place for music.

Thanks for a great 2019!