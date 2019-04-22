College graduates see best job and pay prospects in years, survey says

It’s an exciting time to be a college graduate. The tight labor market is translating into one of the most robust hiring seasons for college grads in recent years. A new survey from the National Association of Colleges and Employers shows that the rate of hiring of college graduates in 2019 is up 11% from last year. The freshly minted class of 2019 will also enjoy higher salary prospects than in 2018. Another indication of a good hiring market? These new graduates may be more willing to take a chance on an unconventional career.