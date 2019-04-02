Closing Mexico border could bring U.S. auto production to a halt

The White House is backtracking slightly on President Trump's recent threats to close the U.S.-Mexico border on security concerns. Today, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said there's no specific timeline and that it's "not our first choice," but she also said it may be the best decision. However, the economic consequences of closing the southern border would be immediate and severe, especially for the U.S. automotive industry which relies on car parts from Mexico. One auto industry analyst estimates that a shut down could halt auto production in most U.S. factories within a week.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.