City Report Highlights Possible Solutions For Greensboro Affordable Housing Crisis

A new report from the City of Greensboro outlines the issues residents face when it comes to fair housing, and how to tackle those problems. The report, prepared by the city's Neighborhood Development Department aims to increase housing choice and to identify patterns of fair housing complaints.

Thirty six percent of households in Greensboro are labeled "cost burdened," meaning those households pay more than 30 percent of their income for housing. It also means they may have difficulty affording food, clothing, transportation and medical care.

Expensive housing and low household income are two of the primary issues faced by Greensboro residents.

Some of the obstacles to more affordable housing include a lack of apartments being built, zoning standards, segregation, pushback from residents and lack of housing for people with disabilities.

The report suggests more cooperation between the government, developers and neighborhoods with the goal of creating a multi-year plan to improve affordable housing in the city.