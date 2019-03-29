Chatham County Line is 'Sharing The Covers'

By & 1 hour ago
  • A picture of Chatham County Line.
    Chatham County Line has released a new album, 'Share The Covers.'
    Andy Goodwin / Chatham County Line

Chatham County Line is back with a record devoted to their fans.  For years the bluegrass band has included a well-chosen cover or two in their live shows.  Fans would often stop by the merchandise table and ask where they could find those songs.

Now there's at least a partial answer to that question.  Sharing The Covers contains thirteen songs written by artists ranging from Beck, to the Rolling Stones, to Wilco.

Chatham County Line plays Merlefest next month.   You can hear songs from Share The Covers on WUNC Music, at 91.5 HD2, and on TuneIn.
 

Tags: 
Bluegrass
Chatham County Line
WUNC Music
Eric Hodge Interviews

Related Content

Inside The 2018 IBMA Awards

By & Sep 28, 2018

The sounds of bluegrass have taken over the streets and venues of Raleigh. The International Bluegrass Music Association’s World of Bluegrass is a five-day event that strings together free downtown shows, ticketed showcases, a business of bluegrass conference and the illustrious annual International Bluegrass Music Awards

New In Town? Five Stories To Welcome You To The Tar Heel State!

By Jun 23, 2015
An image of North Carolina 'Welcome Sign'
J. Stephen Conn / Flickr Creative Commons

 

North Carolina has much to offer newcomers. From the coast to mountains and everything in between, the state is a place for food, fun and plenty of adventure. Where is the best barbeque? What is that accent? Who are the stars of bluegrass?

 

Below find five stories that highlight the Tar Heel state’s distinguishing qualities. And even if you’ve lived in North Carolina your entire life, take a look at the list of some of your state’s gems.

A Layered Meditation On Loss: Mandolin Orange To Unveil New Album ‘Tides of a Teardrop’

By & Jan 25, 2019
Andrew Marlin and Emily Frantz of Mandolin Orange.
Courtesy of Kendall Bailey

Mandolin Orange is known for its intimate harmonies and delicately layered instrumentals. The duo, made up of husband and wife Andrew Marlin and Emily Frantz, has won accolades with that distinct sound. Their 2016 album “Blindfaller” debuted at number three on the Billboard Bluegrass Chart and was named one of Rolling Stones top 40 country albums of that year.