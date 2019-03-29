Chatham County Line is 'Sharing The Covers'

WUNC's Eric Hodge talks with Chatham County Line singer and guitarist Dave Wilson and mandolin, fiddle player and harmonizer John Teer.

Chatham County Line is back with a record devoted to their fans. For years the bluegrass band has included a well-chosen cover or two in their live shows. Fans would often stop by the merchandise table and ask where they could find those songs.

Now there's at least a partial answer to that question. Sharing The Covers contains thirteen songs written by artists ranging from Beck, to the Rolling Stones, to Wilco.

Chatham County Line plays Merlefest next month. You can hear songs from Share The Covers on WUNC Music, at 91.5 HD2, and on TuneIn.

